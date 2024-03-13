SiR Admits Addiction & Multiple Rehab Stints Led To Long Album Delay

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

SiR has an incredible story to tell about his new album Heavy.

SiR has opened up about the trials and tribulations he faced during the process of crafting the follow-up project to his 2019 album, Chasing Summer.

On Tuesday (March 12), the Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) signee appeared in an interview on Sway’s Universe in promotion of his forthcoming LP Heavy, which is set to arrive on March 22. During the lengthy interview, SiR began to break down the creative process behind the project, in turn, revealing he was experiencing ongoing trauma amid its creation. More specifically, the “John Redcorn” vocalist flat-out told Sway Calloway that his addiction was partially to blame for the five-year hiatus between the albums. He started off by remarking on how a previous live performance for Genuis of his fan-favorite record “Nothing Even Matters” was somewhat of a reference point for his journey to sobriety.

“A lot of people don’t even know what goes on behind the scenes and how it feels for an artist to hear their mistakes,” SiR said in part. “That was that was a rough day for me. I was barely sober and a lot of people are wondering why it’s been such a long time since I released music. It’s because I wasn’t able to. I was going through my challenges with addiction, I had a couple of stints in rehab, I had to separate myself and like really start over.”

SiR went on to explain how the title track for the album doubled as a therapeutic letter to himself in which he was able to address the destructive nature of his behavior. Though now more than a year sober, SiR explained how “Heavy” became a beacon for him.

“Before I was even ready to talk to anybody I wrote a song about it and it’s on it’s on the album It’s called ‘Heavy’ it’s the title track, and um that that song in particular it it’s basically me crying out for help,” he said.

Check out the version of the interview below.