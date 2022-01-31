Six HBCUs Victims Of Bomb Scare, 2nd Threat A Month

Howard University, the vice president of the United State’s alma mater, is the only school targeted twice.

For the second time in January, some of America’s top HBCUs have been threatened with bomb threats. The FBI has been brought in to work with local police to investigate the scares.

According to CNN, six historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats on Monday of Jan. 31.

The following institutions were placed on high alert: Southern University and A&M, Howard University, Bethune-Cookman University, Albany State University, Bowie State University, and Delaware State University.

This is the second time in a month that someone has phoned in warnings that explosive devices were left on their campuses.

On Jan. 4, the Atlanta Black Star reports, The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Florida Memorial University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina Central University, Prairie View A&M University in Texas, and the nation’s only historically Black and Catholic university, Xavier University of Louisiana were targeted with similar threats.

Howard University was targeted both times.

One of the schools, Southern University and A&M College, canceled classes, mandated students stay in their dormitories, and suspended its operations. The school tweeted, “after a thorough search by the SU Police Department & external law enforcement agencies, the Southern University landmass (Southern University and A&M College, @SouthernULaw, @suagcenter, and @sulabschool) has received an “all clear” in the wake of this morning’s bomb threat.”

After a thorough search by the SU Police Department & external law enforcement agencies, the Southern University landmass (Southern University and A&M College, @SouthernULaw, @suagcenter, and @sulabschool) has received an “all clear” in the wake of this morning’s bomb threat. — Southern University (@SouthernU_BR) January 31, 2022

The other four schools are on lockdown until further notice.

The National Press Secretary said that the president is aware of the bomb threats. She said, “I will say that these are certainly disturbing and the White House is in touch with interagency partners including federal law enforcement leadership on this.”

President Biden is aware of the bomb threats targeting HBCUs, @PressSec tells me. "I will say that these are certainly disturbing and the White House is in touch with interagency partners including federal law enforcement leadership on this," she adds.https://t.co/0oX93rvsGr — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 31, 2022

The president’s vice president Kamala Harris is an alumna of Howard University. His Senior Advisor and Director of the Office of Public Engagement, Cedric Richmond, is a Morehouse College graduate.

Best believe they are keeping him abreast.