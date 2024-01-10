Skepta Scraps “Gas Me Up” Artwork After Facing Criticism For Evoking Holocaust Imagery 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Skepta said any offense caused by the “Gas Me Up” artwork was unintentional and explained the context after scrapping the image.

Skepta is redesigning the artwork for his upcoming single after the graphic caused controversy for evoking images of The Holocaust.

The grime pioneer shared the cover art via social media on Monday (January 8). The image featured multiple shaved heads viewed from behind. One head bore a tattoo of the words “Gas Me Up,” referencing the song’s title.

However, critics condemned the image, with some drawing comparisons between the shaven-headed men in the artwork and the Jews held in Nazi concentration camps during World War II. Others claimed the song’s title, “Gas Me Up” – which is used colloquially in the U.K. to whip up excitement and encouragement – referenced the gas chambers used in the mass murder of Jews.

Skepta Considers Quitting Over Policing Of His Art

By Wednesday morning, Skepta had scrapped the image and explained the context of the artwork in a candid social media post.

He acknowledged how the artwork could be “deemed offensive” but said it was not “not my intention.”

Skepta added, “I don’t feel like I could continue being the artist you all know and love if my art is policed, I have to quit if I can’t express my art as I see it.”

He also shared some pictures from the mood board he used while crafting his upcoming album Knife & Fork.

I can honestly see how my single artwork without context can be deemed offensive, especially in a time like this but again that was not my intention. But after some thought I don’t feel like I could continue being the artist you all know and love if my art is policed, I have to… pic.twitter.com/59oUOPe8Hp — Big Smoke – (@Skepta) January 10, 2024

In a follow-up post, Skepta explained he “worked hard getting the artwork right for my album rollout.” The U.K. rap legend said he drew inspiration from “parents coming to the UK in the 80’s, Skinhead, Football culture,” and never envisioned the artwork would cause so much offense.

“That was definitely not our plan so I have removed it,” he stated. “I vow to be more mindful going forward.”

While he is yet to share a replacement image, Skepta is still plowing ahead with the single release. “Gas Me Up (DILIGENT) will be out January 26th as planned,” he added.