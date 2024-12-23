Skilla Baby Praises 50 Cent As Mentor, Following Lil Meech’s Rise In Acting

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Skilla Baby might be the next megastar in the 50 Cent universe.

Skilla Baby is the latest to benefit from 50 Cent’s knack for mentorship and guidance. The entertainment mogul helped launch Lil Meech into acting success through the BMF TV series and now, Skilla Baby is getting primed to be next.

Skilla revealed that his connection to 50 Center came through mutual associates, including his manager Roccett, his manager and member of BMF, and a trusted friend, TV.

Once the dots were connected, 50 Center stepped in, offering invaluable advice and opportunities that have helped Skilla navigate his career with clarity and purpose.

“He helps me with a lot,” Skilla said in a recent interview with AllHipHop. “Just advice, any advice I need if I just need somebody to talk to. He’s a great mentor. He’s trying to push you in the right direction all the time.”

He continued, “I texted him the other day, I said, ‘Do you have any advice for me? I’m feeling kind of stagnant.’ The next week he had an opportunity for me and he just blessed me with another opportunity. 50 cent is just a great guy and I just want to shine some light on him.

“I feel like he gets recognized a lot for things that he does for himself, but he don’t get recognized for the things that he do for others.”

Skilla Baby also praised 50 for his behind-the-scenes generosity, noting how often the controversial mogul quietly supports others. Whether he’s by offering guidance, solving legal troubles, or being there, Skrilla says 50 is one of the good guys. “He does so much that people don’t even know about. He’s not just about his own success; he’s about helping others shine too,” Skilla said.

No word on what Skrilla’s first role will be or what show he may land on.

In our full interview with D-Nellz, Skilla Baby opens up about his journey from Detroit’s streets to national recognition. He talks being nominated for a BET Award, the vibrant Detroit music scene and “Detroit vs. Everybody” mindset that drives him.