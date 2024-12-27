Skillz Returns With The “Rap Up” In 2024

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Skillz is back with the “Rap Up” and the fans are going crazy. Listen to it here, as he recaps the year that was 2024.

After a two-year hiatus, legendary rapper Skillz has decided to resurrect his iconic “Rap Up,” the annual tradition that recaps the year’s biggest events, moments, and cultural shifts.

Fans who had been clamoring for the return of the beloved series have a late Christmas gift as Skillz told AllHipHop his motivation for bringing it back this year.

“I was in the mood to do it this year,” Skillz explained. “I really had a great year with the Grammy nomination and all the amazing things that have happened. I figured why not do it? It was a way to bless the fans who have been asking me for the past two years to do one. This was for them.”

Skillz’s decision to bring back the “Rap Up” comes at a time when his fans—and the culture at large—needed it the most.

He’s always presented the “Rap Up” with humor, insight, and light commentary. The Virginia rep has long been the chronicler of the culture, resulting in other’s adopting the practice. However, Skillz’s “Rap Up” isn’t just music; it’s a time capsule of the year.

The announcement follows a milestone year for Skillz, highlighted by his Grammy nomination for his 2024 spoken word project The 7 Number Ones. The “Rap Up”’s return is not only a gift to his loyal followers but also a reminder of the unique voice Skillz brings to the game.

Over the past two years, he’s had people hitting him up, saying how much they missed the “Rap Up” and so it was time. Skillz added, “It felt like the right time to do it again, and I’m excited for everyone to hear it.”

Below is our full interview with the titan of Hip-Hop.