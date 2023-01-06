Slick Rick Adds Special Honor From Grammys To His List Of Achievements

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Slick Rick joins a small group of Hip Hop legends who’ve received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy.

The Recording Academy announced its Special Merit Awards honorees on Thursday (January 5). This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award winners include Slick Rick, Nirvana, Ma Rainey, The Supremes, Nile Rodgers, Bobby McFerrin, Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson.

Slick Rick and his fellow recipients will be presented with their awards a day before the 2023 Grammys. The Special Merit Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles on February 4.

“The Academy is proud to celebrate this diverse slate of influential music people spanning numerous genres and crafts as our 2023 Special Merit Awards honorees,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said. “Each creator on this list has made an impact on our industry — from technical to creative achievements — representing the breadth of music’s diverse community. We’re excited to celebrate this group of legends next month that continues to inspire and shape the music world.”

Only a few Hip Hop artists have been honored with the Grammys’ Lifetime Achievement Award. The Recording Academy previously bestowed the award to Run-DMC, Public Enemy, Salt-N-Pepa and Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five.