Slick Rick, Doug E. Fresh & The Notorious B.I.G. Cemented In National Recording Registry 2024

Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh have secured a spot in the Library of Congress’s preservation list this year.

Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh’s iconic track “La-Di-Da-Di” is now preserved for posterity as part of the 2024 National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress in Washington.

The National Recording Registry announced this distinguished recognition, which encompasses 25 influential recordings exemplifying notable cultural, historical, or aesthetic importance in America’s sound recording lineage.

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden emphasized the selections as “audio treasures worthy of preservation for all time.”

Also included in this esteemed list are The Notorious B.I.G.’s Ready to Die, Blondie’s Parallel Lines, and other prodigious works that have shaped the music industry and left a mark on the cultural fabric.

Robbin Ahrold, chair of the National Recording Preservation Board, expressed enthusiasm about the selections.

“It is a great pleasure to join with the Librarian of Congress to recognize these influential works that represent the richness of our nation’s sound heritage,” Ahrold said.

The Board and its community actively partake in promoting these timeless pieces through various media, ensuring their longevity and continued relevance.

The inclusion of Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh’s early Hip-Hop classic “La-Di-Da-Di” stands out. It goes beyond just its musicality as it made seismic shifts in Hip-Hop culture.

The song’s pervasive influence is evident from its being sampled over 850 times and its lyrics being echoed in more than a thousand other songs.

Given its purely vocal composition featuring Doug E. Fresh’s beatboxing and Slick Rick’s narrative lyricism, it encapsulated the essential rawness and creative spirit of early Hip-Hop.

Highlighting the diversity in American music, classics like Gene Autry’s “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and The Cars’ debut album also made the registry, demonstrating the range and the eclectic nature of recorded sounds chosen for preservation this year.

By preserving these recordings, the National Recording Registry ensures that these cultural artifacts continue to educate and inspire future generations, offering insights into the pivotal moments and movements in American music history.

The 2024 National Recording Registry selections not only celebrate the achievements within the music sphere but also the shared heritage that sounds have contributed to the American experience.