Slick Rick Teams Up With Clarks Originals For “Mind- Body-Sole,” Philanthropic Offerings

(AllHipHop News)
Hip-Hop legend Slick Rick has partnered again with classic shoe giant Clarks Originals to create a new initiative that serves people as well as puts fashion on full display.
The Bronx-reared rap artist, known for his remarkable story-telling, has co-created a mini-documentary called “Mind- Body-Sole” that evokes multiple vibes. One, it reiterates the Clark Brand and the way Rick’s brand has imposed itself on it through the years. Second, it visual tells a story of the impact fashion has had in the rapper’s life and how that is interwoven in NYC, one of the fashion capitals of the world. Thirdly, it has the legendary rapper giving care packages to essential workers.
The mini-doc was shot by Jordan Riggs and directed by Katherine Mateo.
Slick Rick’s relationship with Clarks footwear goes back 30 years and pushed the brand through generations of Hip-Hop fans. In the video, Slick Rick speaks on his long-running relationship with Clarks Originals’ Wallabee shoe, which he has worn throughout his illustrious career.
The UK-born artist has jump-started a new philanthropic organization called “Victory Patch Foundation” that will help continue the work in the community with Rick at the helm.
