Slim Jxmmi’s Battery Case Dropped After Girlfriend Recants Allegations

The Rae Sremmurd rapper is no longer in trouble with the law in Florida.

Last month, Miami-Dade County cops arrested Aaquil “Slim Jxmmi” Brown for alleged domestic violence. The case is now dropped.

TMZ reports the alleged victim recanted her allegations against Slim Jxmmi. Prosecutors apparently determined because the Rae Sremmurd member’s girlfriend chose not to cooperate there was “credibility concern.”

Authorities charged Slim Jxmmi with one count of battery. Kiara, the mother of his child, told police Jxmmi left their home after she confronted him about another woman he was following on Instagram but he later returned smelling like alcohol.

Kiara reportedly recorded the incident with her cell phone. She also claimed the “Black Beatles” hitmaker pulled out her hair extensions, kicked down a door, and threw her phone off the balcony.

Slim Jxmmi got out of jail on a $2,500 bond. At first, he had to wear a GPS device but the monitoring apparatus was removed after his bond was raised to $20,000.

Not long after the news of Jxmmi’s arrest broke, Kiara denied he assaulted her. She even blasted Miami-Dade County law enforcement officials for supposedly exaggerating the situation.

“Oh wow. This is cap. Dade County y’all are wrong for this. I told you guys he did not hit me. Every officer you guys had in my face are wrong for this. No hands were put on anybody, I stated it more than once. It was a loud argument and the police were called. You guys turn nothing into something. It’s our [son’s] first birthday tomorrow, what’s wrong with y’all?” Kiara posted on her @anythingforkee Instagram.

This was not the first alleged incident of domestic violence involving Slim Jxmmi and Kiara. Reports in September 2020 claimed Jxmmi punched Kee in the face while she was nearly six months pregnant with their child.

At the time, sources told The Shade Room physical abuse was a regular part of their relationship. Kiara was described as Slim Jxmmi’s “punching bag.” Those allegations have not been confirmed.