Slim Thug Thinks Men Won’t Need Women Once Robots Can Cook & Clean 

Slim Thug believes men will replace women with robots that will cook, clean and fulfill their needs in the bedroom.

Last week, co-founder and CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, shared a glimpse of the future, unveiling his new Optimus robot alongside other prototypes, including a self-driving robotaxi and autonomous Robovan.

The cutting-edge technology has Slim Thug looking forward to a future free from women with “an attitude” believing once robots can cook and clean, women will be surplus to requirements.

“I’m looking forward to this free time that come with having a robot and being able to live a real life and spend time with family,” he explained during a recent Instagram Live. “I’m looking forward to good help. Real help. Help without an attitude.”

He continued, adding that robots come without “feelings” and “b#######” and, unlike women, are not “trying to take me down.”

Furthermore, Slim Thug believes women are concerned they will be replaced by robots.

“A lot of women scared too, fellas because that’s the little s### they do, this robot is finna do that s###. They going to have to really come with something now,” he added. “I got a robot cook for me and clean and do all that so what I need you for?”

Slim Thug On “Girl Robots”

In addition to cooking and cleaning, Slim Thug thinks androids will soon take over from women in the bedroom.

“What you think them girl robots going to be able to do?” he said. “You know that Elon and them got something good for us. if not Elon, China.”

Slim Thug isn’t the only rapper excited by Elon Musk’s robots, Boosie Badazz was also signing the billionaire’s praises.

“I WANNA MEET @elonmusk HE REALLY CHANGING THE WORLD,” he tweeted. “LOOKING AT THESE ROBOTS ITS LIKE ME WATCHING ROBOCOP AS A KID ‼️I WANNA SEE HOW THEY MAKE THESE ROBOTS FRFR.”