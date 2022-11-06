SMACK IS BACK!!! URL Returns Big Stage Battle Rap To The Big Apple With Homecoming

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Fans can tune in to see the show live on Caffeine TV or AllHipHop.com.

One of the most anticipated battle rap cards of the year is the Ultimate Rap League’s Homecoming, the first time the league hosted a battle in New York City in years. AllHipHop.com aired the Homecoming Faceoffs on our site and allowed our viewers to see exactly how crazy the event, going down on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 3 p.m. (EST) and 6 p.m. (PST) will get.

Fans can watch it (like they did the Faceoffs) on AllHipHop.com live.

In addition to the battles taking place in New York, the card will feature Murda Mook, arguably the most notable and esteemed emcee in history.

Mook, a founding member of the infamous Dot Mob, is going up against Geechi Gotti, a founding member of Every F##king Bars. This will be a classic New York vs. California contest, with two of each coast‘s most elite entertainers delighting the crowd.

Also performing is Arsonal, the most viewed battle rapper in history, and he is going up against Swamp, a newer emcee experiencing the best year of his battle rap career.

Jaz the Rapper will be going up against Viixen the Assassin, two of the culture’s biggest female superstars will clash. Viixen has skyrocketed over the quarantine, but Jaz has been killing it. Both had two of the best showings at the last Kings vs. Queens against URL’s biggest names, Tay Roc and Geechi Gotti, so this has the potential of being the battle of the night.

Stumbles and Kyd Slade are two of the league’s biggest stars, the cream of the current crop. One of the most anticipated battles, many want to see if hood cool or hood aggression will prevail.

The last battle on the card is K-Shine vs. Jakkboy Maine, a battle that folk is unsure will actually happen. The Harlem spitter has been on social media making noise like the battle might not happen. He has also said he didn’t want the battle. The Goonie, the illest personality, and showman of his era has been waiting patiently and is sure not to mess up his shot. This battle has the potential to be a classic if both artists come with their best selves.

Catch the Ultimate Rap League’s Homecoming card live on AllHipHop.com on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 3 p.m/ 12 p.m.