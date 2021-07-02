‘Smithsonian Anthology Of Hip-Hop And Rap’ Set For Release With 129 Songs & 300-Page Book

Check out the full tracklist featuring tracks by N.W.A., Biggie, 2Pac, Lauryn Hill, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, and more.

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) partnered with Smithsonian Folkways Recordings to create the Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap. The box set chronicles Hip Hop’s cultural impact from 1979 to 2013.

“Born in the Bronx and raised across the American West and South, Hip Hop is one of the most influential genres of music in the modern era,” said Kevin Young, the Andrew W. Mellon Director of NMAAHC.

Young adds, “Through beats, dynamic rhymes, and pointed lyricism, Hip Hop has provided a platform for communities and generations to voice their ongoing struggles and has changed society and culture around the world.”

Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap is the latest addition to the Smithsonian African American Legacy Series which also includes Anthology of American Folk Music and Jazz: The Smithsonian Anthology. The new Hip Hop anthology includes nine CDs as well as a 300-page coffee table book featuring eleven essays from prominent music scholars, authors, and journalists.

The thoroughly researched project was produced over seven years beginning in 2014. Noted Hip Hop figures such as Chuck D, MC Lyte, Questlove, and 9th Wonder were among the key figures on the executive committee for the Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap.

The 9-disk Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap contains songs by Sugarhill Gang, Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, LL Cool J, Eric B. & Rakim, MC Lyte, N.W.A., Queen Latifah, Public Enemy, A Tribe Called Quest, Salt-N-Pepa, Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, The Notorious B.I.G., 2Pac, Lil Kim, Master P, Missy Elliot, Lauryn Hill, DMX, Eminem, OutKast, 50 Cent, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, J. Cole, Drake, and many more acts.

Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap is said to be the first rap music compilation with songs from all three major record companies. Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group, and Warner Music Group contributed records to the project.

“We wanted the Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap to be reflective of the culture, of the music, of the people, of everything that is part of Hip Hop,” said Dwandalyn R. Reece, NMAAHC’s associate director for curatorial affairs, curator of music and performing arts and producer of the anthology.

Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture and Smithsonian Folkways Recordings’ Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap is available for pre-order now. It is scheduled for release on August 20.

Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap Full Tracklist

Disc 1

Fatback – King Tim III

Sugarhill Gang – Rapper’s Delight

The Sequence – Funk You Up

Kurtis Blow – The Breaks

Funky Four +1 – That’s the Joint

Spoonie Gee feat. The Sequence – Monster Jam

Treacherous Three – The Body Rock

Blondie – Rapture

Grandmaster Flash – The Adventures of Grandmaster Flash on the Wheels of Steel

Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic Force – Planet Rock

Disc 2

Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five – The Message

The Fearless Four – Rockin It

Cold Crush Brothers – Punk Rock Rap

Herbie Hancock – Rockit

Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic Force – Looking for the Perfect Beat

Run-DMC – It’s Like That

Whodini – Friends

Cold Crush Brothers – Fresh, Fly, Wild & Bold

T. La Rock – It’s Yours

The World’s Famous Supreme Team – Hey! DJ

Newcleus – Jam On It

UTFO – Roxanne, Roxanne

Disc 3

Roxanne Shanté – Roxanne’s Revenge

Fat Boys – Fat Boys

Doug E. Fresh & MC Ricky D – La Di Da Di

LL Cool J – I Can’t Live without my Radio

Schoolly D – P.S.K. ‘What Does It Mean?’

Run-DMC feat. Aerosmith – Walk This Way

Beastie Boys – Paul Revere

Ultramagnetic MC’s – Ego Tripping

Ice-T – 6 ‘N The Mornin’

Kool Moe Dee – How Ya Like Me Now

LL Cool J – I Need Love

Eric B feat. Rakim – Eric B is President

Mantronix – King of The Beats

Disc 4

Stetsasonic feat. the Rev. Jesse Jackson & Olatunji – A.F.R.I.C.A.

Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince – Parents Just Don’t Understand

Audio Two – Top Billin’

MC Lyte – Lyte As A Rock

Big Daddy Kane – Raw

Marley Marl feat. Master Ace, Craig G, Kool G Rap, & Big Daddy Kane – The Symphony

MC Lyte – I Cram to Understand U (Sam)

Tone Lōc – Wild Thing

Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock – It Takes Two

Jungle Brothers – I’ll House You

N.W.A. – F### Tha Police

Public Enemy – Fight the Power

The Stop the Violence Movement – Self Destruction

Too Short – Life Is…Too Short

Slick Rick – Children’s Story

3rd Bass – The Gas Face

Disc 5

Queen Latifah feat. Monie Love – Ladies First

Public Enemy – Bring the Noise

De La Soul – Me Myself and I

Biz Markie – Just a Friend

The D.O.C. – It’s Funky Enough

2 Live Crew – Me So Horny

Digital Underground – The Humpty Dance

MC Hammer – U Can’t Touch This

Vanilla Ice – Ice Ice Baby

Brand Nubian – All for One

Geto Boys – Mind Playing Tricks on Me

A Tribe Called Quest – Scenario

Black Sheep – The Choice is Yours

Salt-N-Pepa – Let’s Talk About Sex

Yo-Yo feat. Ice-Cube – Can’t Play with My Yo-Yo

Naughty By Nature – O.P.P.

Disc 6

Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Doggy Dogg – Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang

Ice Cube – It Was a Good Day

Sir Mix-A-Lot – Baby Got Back

Arrested Development – Tennessee

Digable Planets – Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)

House of Pain – Jump Around

Positive K – I Got a Man

Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth – They Reminisce Over You (T.R.O.Y.)

UGK – Pocket Full of Stones

Wu-Tang Clan – C.R.E.A.M.

Cypress Hill – Insane In The Brain

The Pharcyde – Passin’ Me By

Eightball & MJG – Comin Out Hard

Common Sense – I Used to Love H.E.R.

Da Brat – Funkdafied

Nas – N.Y. State of Mind

Craig Mack feat. The Notorious B.I.G., Rampage, LL Cool J, Busta Rhymes – Flava In Your Ear

Disc 7

Beastie Boys – Sabotage

The Notorious B.I.G. – Juicy

Gang Starr feat. Nice & Smooth – DWYCK

Warren G feat. Nate Dogg – Regulate

Snoop Doggy Dogg – Murder Was The Case

E-40 feat. Suga T – Sprinkle Me

Goodie Mob – Cell Therapy

Coolio feat. L.V. – Gangsta’s Paradise

2Pac – Dear Mama

Mobb Deep – Shook Ones, Part 2

Method Man feat. Mary J. Blige – I’ll Be There For You / You’re All I Need To Get By

Foxy Brown feat. Jay-Z – I’ll Be

Lil Kim feat. Puff Daddy – No Time

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony – Tha Crossroads

Wu-Tang Clan feat. Cappadonna – Triumph

Busta Rhymes – Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See

Master P feat. Silkk The Shocker, Mia X, Fiend – Make ‘Em Say Uhh!

Disc 8

Missy Elliot – The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)

Lauryn Hill – Doo Wop (That Thing)

DMX – Ruff Ryders’ Anthem

The Roots – The Next Movement

Mos Def – Mathematics

BG – Bling Bling

dead prez – Hip Hop

Eminem feat. Dido – Stan

OutKast – Ms. Jackson

Nelly – Country Grammar (Hot S###)

Ludacris feat. Pharrell – Southern Hospitality

Nas – One Mic

50 Cent – In Da Club

Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz feat. Ying Yang Twins – Get Low

Disc 9