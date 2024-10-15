Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Launch New Ultra-Premium Gin “STILL G.I.N.”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have expanded their spirits company with an ultra-premium gin, Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop.

The iconic West Co duo announced the launch of their “defiantly smooth” gin on Instagram on Monday (October 14). “Introducing a fresh spin on tradition,” they shared in the caption.

Infused with notes of tangerine, jasmine, and coriander, Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop is the second release from their beverage line. The rap icon and superproduer debuted their canned cocktail Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop, named after Snoop Dogg’s Dr. Dre-produced single of the same name.

https://twitter.com/drdre/status/1756367222250013077

Similarly, Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop is a spin on their 1999 collaboration “Still D.R.E.” from Dr. Dre’s multi-platinum album 2001.

“This is not a liquor that we’re just putting our name on,” Dr. Dre said in a press release. “It’s just like we did with Beats headphones. Everything is us from the ground up: the gin, the flavor, the packaging… Everything had to be perfect. Snoop said it best: we’re better together – it’s always magical. It’s incredible to know that you’ve got something amazing that you feel is gonna really work. From the look to the taste, it’s all there.”

“Every day in the studio when Dre and I were trying to make the dopest music, we were drinking gin and just having fun,” Snoop Dogg added. “We’ve been a part of the evolution of this gin – from the creation of the flavor, to the percentage of alcohol that’s in it – and it’s just so good! Dre’s a perfectionist: he wants to make sure it’s not just good, but great. Together, we ain’t gonna do nothing regular!”

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are gearing up to unleash another collab, the highly anticipated Missionary album.

Expected later this month, Dre has said the project is “some of the best music I’ve ever done.” Features include the likes of Rock legend Sting and country music star Jelly Roll.

Meanwhile, during a recent interview, Snoop Dogg teased the possibility of a “final big stadium tour.”