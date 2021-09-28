Snoop Dogg Announces New Album “Algorithm” and Def Jam Kids’ Album

Snoop Dogg announced on Fallon that he has two new projects in the works, and one of them is strictly for the kids!

Monday night’s (Sept. 27) “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” featured an interview with Snoop Dogg where he discussed the latest happenings in his career. He talked about his new role as an executive creative and strategic consultant for Def Jam and disclosed details of the two albums he’s been working on.

He reveals one is his album, set to drop in November titled “Algorithm” taking him to the 19th studio album of his career. Snoop tells Fallon that the project will feature “a lot of big-name acts,” although he doesn’t give off any clues as to who he might be collaborating with.

Snoop talks about the significance of his role giving details of the Def Jam kids album he’s a part of, also due out this year.

“I was a fan of Def Jam Records as a kid, and knowing the talent that they have over there and the opportunity that was waiting on me, I wanted to go over there and give a lot of opportunity to the artists over there to get some information, some wisdom and some guidance from me and then also develop some new acts and give some opportunity,” he tells Fallon of his new position at the historic label.

“So Def Jam was the perfect place for me, considering how much I love it and how much it means to hip-hop and how it really needed somebody like me to change the energy of the building. I’m over there for one reason: to get the music back poppin’ and to make the people feel the way they’re supposed to.”

Snoop was on the show to promote, amongst other projects, his role as a Pastor in 50 Cent’s new series BMF which premiered at the weekend.

Watch a clip from the interview below.