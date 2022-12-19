Snoop Dogg Asks His Followers If He Should Run Twitter If Elon Musk Steps Down

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Hip Hop icon/Reddit investor expresses interest in assuming control of Twitter.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has probably not gone as smoothly as the billionaire expected. Could entertainer/entrepreneur Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Broadus Jr. step into the role of running the social media service?

Elon Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter on October 27. The new era of Twitter has been consumed by the rise in hate speech, fake accounts causing serious financial damage, and Musk going back on his word by suspending journalists from the platform.

The self-described Free Speech Absolutist even angered some of his own followers with his veer towards censorship on Twitter. With backlash directed at him climbing daily, Musk posted a Twitter poll about his leadership of the company.

“Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll,” tweeted Elon Musk on December 18. The final results showed the “Yes” option (57.5%) winning over the “No” option (42.5%). Musk later tweeted, “As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it.”

It Appears Snoop Dogg’s Followers Want Him To Lead Twitter

Snoop Dogg then jumped into the conversation about Twitter’s direction by asking a question of his own. The 51-year-old emcee’s likely tongue-in-cheek inquiry about assuming control of Twitter gained a lot of traction on the app.

Over 1.3 million users cast a vote in the ongoing poll. As of press time, the “Yes” option for Snoop Dogg’s survey has amassed 81% of the votes. “No” only collected 19% of the vote. More than 61,000 accounts like the tweet.

While best known for hit songs such as “Gin And Juice” and “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” Snoop Dogg also built wealth through his business ventures. The Doggystyle album creator has an association with Snoopadelic Films, Leafs by Snoop, and Death Row Records. He is also reportedly an investor in the Reddit website.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022