Snoop Dogg Backs Ice Cube: ‘No Vaseline’ The Best Diss Song Of All Time

Ice Cube claimed the title of best diss track ever with “No Vaseline,” and Snoop Dogg is in agreement, saying, “Hands down he does.”

The recurring Hip-Hop topic came up during a recent episode on the Earn Your Leisure podcast, with Cube stating that no other song comes close to topping his diss to his former NWA bandmates Eazy-E, Dr. Dre, MC Ren, and DJ Yella, along with their manager Jerry Heller.

The hosts suggested Ice Cube has one of the best battle songs of all time, but Ice Cube wasn’t feeling that description. “The top battle song ever,” he swiftly interjected before repeating his assertion. When the presenter questioned his claim to the top spot, Ice Cube remained undeterred.

“It’s not even close,” he added confidently before listing the other tracks in his Top 5.

Tupac, Nas, Boogie Down Productions, and Kool Moe Dee all got a mention alongside “No Vaseline,” in his rankings.

“I mean, I would go with, you know, ‘Hit ‘Em Up’ is a good one,” he said. “‘Ether’ is dope. I would go with ‘The Bridge Is Over,’ and I don’t know, I think I gotta go with ‘Let’s Go,’” Ice Cube added.

Snoop Dogg Says Ice Cube’s “No Vaseline” Is “Hands Down” The Top Diss Track

Although hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings seemed surprised by the assertion, Snoop Dogg agrees with Ice Cube. “No Vaseline” target Dr. Dre co-founded Death Row Records a year after Ice Cube’s diss, with Snoop Dogg joining the label a year later.

Despite the history, the new Death Row Records honcho backed Ice Cube’s claim to the title. When AllHipHop shared a clip of the interview, Snoop Dogg jumped in the comments section to co-sign “No Vaseline” as the No. 1 diss. “Hands down he does,” Snoop wrote. “Nothing comes close 🐾🐾🔥👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿💣”