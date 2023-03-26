Rap Slang Popularized By Snoop Dogg Gets White News Anchor Fired

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A veteran news anchor/ meteorologist is reportedly without a job after she quoted one of Snoop Dogg’s, most famous catchphrases on air!

Mississippi news anchor and meteorologist Barbie Bassett has been reportedly fired from her position at WLBT after making racially insensitive comments on air.

During a recent morning broadcast, Bassett used the phrase “Fo shizzle, my nizzle,” which is slang for “for sure, my n####.” The comment has led to her removal from the news team.

Bassett, a long-time WLBT journalist, was a prominent member of the news station. However, her bio has been removed from the station’s website, where all of the on-air bios are located.

This action seems to confirm the social media reports that she has been terminated from her position as a morning anchor.

Longtime Mississippi news anchor appears to no longer be employed with the news team after saying, "Fo shizzle, my nizzle" on air



Long-time WLBT journalist and meteorologist Barbie Bassett is no longer listed as a member of its news team as social media reports suggest she has… pic.twitter.com/VnN5cw4Z7b — LockharTVMedia (@LockharTVMedia) March 25, 2023

The incident has sparked a conversation about the use of racially insensitive language and the responsibilities of media professionals in maintaining an inclusive and respectful environment.

It is unclear whether Bassett will release a statement or apology in relation to the incident, but this is not the first time basset has been accused of making racially insensitive comments on the air.

In November, she was forced to apologize after she referred to fellow news reporter Carmen Poe’s grandmother as “grandmammy” during a live on-air broadcast.

She released a statement after that controversy which read:

“Last Friday on our newscast ‘Today at 11’, I used a term that was offensive to many in our audience and to my coworkers here at WLBT. Though not intentional, I now understand how my comment was both insensitive and hurtful. I have apologized to Carmen Poe.

“Now, I would like to apologize to you. That is not the heart of who I am. And for that, I humbly ask for your forgiveness and I apologize to everyone I have offended. I will learn from this and participate in training so I can better understand our history and our people.

I can’t mend the hurt my comment caused. I pray you’ll forgive me and that you’ll extend grace through this awful mistake.”

WLBT has not issued an official statement on the matter, but the removal of Bassett’s bio from their website suggests that the station is distancing itself from the growing controversy.

