Snoop Dogg Bolsters His Legend Status With Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame class includes Snoop Dogg, Sade, Teddy Riley and Gloria Estefan, among others.

Snoop Dogg joined the rare list of Hip-Hop artists in the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame announced its latest inductees on Wednesday (January 18). The 2023 class features Snoop Dogg, Sade, Teddy Riley, Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne and Liz Rose.

“The music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs first,” Songwriters Hall of Fame chairman Nile Rodgers said. “Without them, there is no recorded music, no concert business, no merch… nothing, it all starts with the song and the songwriter.”

He added, “We are therefore very proud that we are continually recognizing some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time and that the 2023 slate represents not just iconic songs but also diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity, and gender, songwriters who have enriched our lives and, in their time, literally transformed music and the lives of billions of listeners all over the world.”

Jay-Z became the first rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017. Other inductees include Missy Elliott, Jermaine Dupri and The Neptunes.

Snoop Dogg will be honored at the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s 52nd Annual Induction and Awards Gala. The event takes place at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on June 15.