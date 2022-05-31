Snoop Dogg Cancels European And Australian Tour Dates

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg has left his European fans disappointed after his announcement he would canceling all of his dates on the continent this year!

Snoop Dogg has cancelled all of his upcoming 2022 concerts outside the United States.

On Sunday, a statement on the rapper’s social media accounts announced Snoop would not be able to make any of his upcoming 2022 concerts unless they were in the United States.

A representative for Snoop wrote, “Dear friends and fans, Due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts, including family obligations and upcoming tv and film projects, Snoop Dogg regrets he is cancelling all upcoming non-US tour dates for the remainder of 2022.”

The statement continued, “He was excited to see all his fans around the world and apologies to all that had already made plans to see his show. He looks forward to rescheduling dates in the future.”

No new dates for any of Snoop’s scheduled non-U.S. concerts have been announced.

After clarifying that refunds would be available for affected ticketholders at the point of purchase, the statement concluded, “Snoop Dogg is still committed to his remaining US tour dates for the rest of 2022.”

The “Gin and Juice” hitmaker was scheduled to perform at locations across Europe from August 26th until September 19tg and in Australia between October 26th and November 1st.