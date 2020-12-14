Snoop Dogg Bringing Commentary Skills Ringside For All Elite Wrestling

(AllHipHop News)
Snoop Dogg’s new career as a ringside announcer continues to flourish.
The rap star impressed millions of people with his blow-by-blow commentary during the Mike Tyson/Roy Jones pay-per-view on November 28th.
According to All Elite Wrestling, the Doggfather will give commentary during night 2 of AEW New Year’s Smash on January 6th.
All Elite Wrestling Reveals Holiday Bash & New Year’s Smash Events, Snoop Dogg Set To Appear https://t.co/xO6HSypn3X pic.twitter.com/ZjjPfPqkEV
— WrestleZone on Mandatory (@WRESTLEZONEcom) December 10, 2020
Snoop Dogg is already well established in the world of professional wrestling.
The legendary rapper has made multiple appearances in Vince McMahon’s WWE, and he also has blood ties to the sport.
His cousin happens to be current WWE women’s champion, Sasha Banks.
The news comes on the heels of the hilarious commentary during the Mike Tyson/Roy Jones bout which proved to be just as viral as Jake Paul’s stunning knockout of Nate Robinson on the undercard of the fight.
“My uncles is getting it in! Hey grandma! They fightin’ again!” @SnoopDogg #tysonvsjones
— 🅲🅺 🅲🅷🅸🅽 (@seekaychin) November 29, 2020
“Side order of short ribs with Mike Tyson sauce on it “ – @SnoopDogg 😂 🏆 #tysonvsjones
— Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) November 29, 2020
Here’s who won tonight:
Snoop Dog, hands down!
Someone sign @SnoopDogg to a multi year contract.
He’s a natural commentator.
He’s Barkley on steroids.
He’s hilarious! 😂 😆
3 years for $15 million?
Who’ll make the call?👇🏽@espn@FOXSports@NBAonTNT #tysonvsjones
— Patrick Bet-David (@patrickbetdavid) November 29, 2020
Snoop, born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., has also partnered with Triller to start a new boxing league called The Fight Club.
He will also serve as the celebrity host and announcer and will help select the fighters and musical acts, while Proxima will be the production partner, promotor, and marketing partner.