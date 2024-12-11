Snoop Dogg Opens Up About Daughter Cori’s Near Death Experience

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg and his daughter Cori Broadus opened up about how her sudden stroke reminded them of the fragility of life and brought their family closer together.

Snoop Dogg and his daughter Cori Broadus are speaking out about the serious health scare that brought their family to the brink earlier this year.

In January, Broadus, 25, suffered a severe stroke that she described as completely unexpected, leaving the family grappling with fear for her life.

“It’s hard for me to revisit that day,” the 53-year-old Hip-Hop legend told Us Weekly in a joint interview with his daughter. “Anyone who knows me knows my daughter is my kryptonite.”

The stroke happened without warning for the pop singer and cosmetics entrepreneur.

Broadus recalled how quickly everything changed.

“I was celebrating at a party, and then the next day, I’m in the hospital,” she shared.

The near-death experience, she said, shifted her perspective on life and deepened her relationships with her loved ones.

“I think it really scared everyone… You know, a stroke is no joke. It brought me and my family closer, [realizing] that anything can happen in the snap of a finger.”

Broadus, who founded the beauty line Choc Factory, has faced health challenges from a young age.

At only 6 years old, she was diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disease.

In 2021, she also made headlines after revealing her struggles with mental health, which led to a suicide attempt.

Through it all, however, Snoop Dogg has been a resolute supporter of his daughter.

“Cori is very open in showing her truth, whether it’s talking about her struggles with mental health or her stroke,” Snoop Dogg said. “Most people wouldn’t feel comfortable sharing their experiences, but she wants to help people by showing that they are not alone.”