Snoop Dogg & Diddy Tease Death Row & Bad Boy Collab: “We Gotta Do It”

Snoop Dogg and Diddy discussed an epic collaboration between the two labels, once at the heart of the East Coast-West Coast beef.

Snoop Dogg continues to make legendary moves after his recent acquisition of Death Row Records and historic Super Bowl halftime show performance.

The West Coast OG dropped a short film to accompany his latest album “Bacc On Death Row,” over the weekend. The 43-minute-long video includes a clip of a FaceTime call with P Diddy, praising his friend’s recent success.

“Congratulations king, great move, great move,” Diddy told Snoop Dogg, who responded, “You taught me how to play chess, not checkers.”

Diddy called the Doggfather one of his “greatest students,” as Snoop told him how much of an inspiration Diddy is to him. “I’m so proud of you, that’s so incredibly dope,” Diddy said to the new Death Row boss. “I’m trying to make you proud of me,” the California native replied.

While Diddy told him how eager he is to see his plans for the label, Snoop got down to business.

“Now we can do what we want to do Death Row and Bad Boy,” Snoop offered as Diddy replied, “Yeah let’s do it!”

Snoop Dogg Says “Quit Playing With Me”

“We been doing it,” Snoop told Diddy. “Come on, Puff, I’m going to put it in the air, quit playing with me. I’m going to put it in the air n####, we left n##### hanging,” he said. The “Bad Boy For Life” hitmaker confirmed his agreement, “We gotta do that.”

The move would be a historic Hip-Hop collaboration if the two bosses joined forces. The infamous beef between Bad Boy Records and Death Row Records had a lasting impact on the culture. The feud raged on for years, pitting artists on the east and west coast against each other and resulted in the deaths of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. Watch Snoop Dogg and Diddy discuss the monumental move in the clip below.

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg is gearing up to release his latest NFT collection after revealing Death Row will be part of the metaverse. The latest drop comes with a new batch of Snoop Avatars, out Tuesday (Feb. 22).