Snoop Dogg Dropping Positive Affirmations For Your Kids

Snoop Dogg’s Doggyland series is heading to bookstores with a new board book collection launching in 2026 to help kids learn affirmations.

Snoop Dogg is expanding his kid-friendly empire from screens to shelves through a partnership between Doggyland Media and Little Bee Books, kicking off with Snoop Dogg’s Doggyland: Affirmations Song.

The book adapts the popular tune from the animated series into a format designed to help parents bring daily positivity into their homes.

“Doggyland’s been killing it with our music and our videos, so it only made sense to bring the magic to the world of books,” Snoop told AllHipHop in a statement. “This partnership with Little Bee couldn’t be a better fit. They understand what Doggyland is all about—how to bring our fun and engaging methods of learning to kids in a whole new way. You know when you got the buzz from the bee and the woof from the dog that these books are going to make noise.”

Since its launch in 2022, Doggyland: Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes has built a strong following with over 1.2 million YouTube subscribers and 12 million music streamers.

The animated series features a cast of musical dogs led by Bow Wizzle, voiced by Snoop himself, who guides a crew of characters like Woofee, Yap Yap, Chow Wow and Barks-A-Locks through upbeat songs that teach emotional intelligence, kindness and basic learning skills.

The show was co-created by Claude Brooks, the Emmy-nominated producer behind Hip Hop Harry, and October London, a singer-songwriter who also lends his voice to the character Woofee.

“I’ve always wanted to create a kid-friendly series that lets kids be kids and is truly representative of the culture with everything from the music to the characters,” Snoop said when the show first launched. “When I started to build my team, it was only right to partner with Claude, who created the iconic series, Hip Hop Harry, which built the blueprint to diverse kids programming, and October London, a talented singer and writer.”

The publishing program will feature a mix of board books, sound books and activity books aimed at engaging children at home, in classrooms and on the move. Following the Affirmations Song release, titles will continue through 2027, including Counting Numbers Song Sound Book, Family Barbecue, Just Breathe, and Eat Your Veggies.

“We’re beyond excited to bring Doggyland to bookshelves,” said Jeanine Le Ny, executive editor at BuzzPop, Little Bee’s media and licensing imprint. “Fresh, relevant, and rooted in empowerment, the videos show kids that they can be confident, express themselves, and navigate the world with kindness. These books extend that mission beyond the screen, giving families new ways to carry those messages into everyday life.”