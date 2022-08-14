Snoop Dogg Drops His Own Cereal Called ‘Snoop Loopz’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Long Beach OG wants to be a part of your breakfast routine.

Master P is not the only rapper in the food industry, making products that everyone can place in their cupboards, pantries, and kitchen tables. One West Coast pioneer, who used to be signed to his No Limit Records label, is venturing into this space through a joint-venture with his mentor where he is launching a breakfast cereal to rival your favorite Kelloggs or General Mills staple.

Snoop Dogg has debuted his newest venture, Broadus Foods. The first offering is Snoop Loopz, a sweet treat that looks like Fruit Loops with marshmallows. The box has a cute blue dog ( duh ) holding a spoon.

Master P took to Twitter to make the announcement. He wrote, “MORE Corn, MORE Flavor & MORE Marshmallows that’s what separates us from the Rest. If you like Fruit Loops then you will LOVE SnoopLoopz!! http://SNOOPLOOPZ.COM”

MORE Corn, MORE Flavor & MORE Marshmallows that’s what separates us from the Rest. If you like Fruit Loops then you will LOVE SnoopLoopz!! https://t.co/hfDnU5P58H pic.twitter.com/b2VXH3DKKh — MASTER P (@MasterPMiller) August 13, 2022

Snoop reposted on Instagram with this caption, “Broadus Foods introduces the best tasting cereal in the game Snoop loopz. @snoopdogg we’re taking over the grocery stores. Snooploopz.com – The more we make the more we give. #GODisgood #familybusiness Berry delicious Fo Shizzle!”

We knew Snoop was heavy in the food space when he started hanging around with food and lifestyle expert, Martha Stewart.

AllHipHop.com reported that Snoop believes his former “Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” co-host has opened up this world to him, making success with a different market accessible, despite their backgrounds being so distant.

He said, “Me and her together, it’s always beautiful, we always enjoy each other’s company. It just shows the world that love is love!

“If you get a chance to sit around somebody, talk to them, understand them, you can become friends with them no matter what color they are, where they come from, how old they are, race, background, religion,” the “Gin and Juice” artist continued.

“And that’s what we doing, we break all the stereotypes when we’re together,” he stated. “We make the world feel like it’s OK.”

They work so well together, the two have decided to put a product on the market. Snoop just laced Martha with her own brand of 49 Crimes win.