The rapper weighed in on the #Emmyssowhite controversy and it is safe to say he probably won’t be attending the event anytime soon! Read what he had to say!

Snoop Dogg has weighed in on the #Emmyssowhite backlash, slamming the awards ceremony for not giving prizes to any of the actors of color who were nominated.

Despite the late Michael K. Williams and Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez of “Pose” expected to emerge victorious from the record number of 49 non-white performers nominated for prizes at the annual ceremony, they all missed out on awards.

Instead, all the acting winners – including Kate Winslet, Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Colman – were white, and viewers quickly got the #EmmysSoWhite hashtag trending on social media in response.

Snoop joined in the debate as he shared a collage of many of the Black actors and those of color who were nominated for awards but not winners.

“Then U wonder why I say f### all these b####### ass award shows they not for us Emmy these nuts in ya mouth,” he wrote.

Only three Emmys were given to Black entertainers, including Michaela Coel for Best Writing for a Limited Series for her HBO series “I May Destroy You,” and to RuPaul as his show “RuPaul’s Drag Race” won Outstanding Competition Program.

Meanwhile, multi-hyphenate star Debbie Allen was presented with the Governors Award at the ceremony.