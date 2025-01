Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg opens up about the Los Angeles wildfires and the resilience of Californians. Hear his moving story of destruction and community support.

Snoop Dogg’s latest interview amid the Los Angeles wildfire crisis proves both how widespread the destruction is and how far reaching the outpouring of support has been as a result.

On Monday (January 13), the West Coast gangsta rap legend made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and opened up about the devastation caused by the recent wildfires in Los Angeles.

According to Snoop, the entire world is currently facing its own tragedies, including the terrorist attack in New Orleans, which he mentions. As he empathizes, he remarks on how the profound impact the wildfires has had on those close to him has inspired him to do his part.

In doing so, he shared a sobering account of the destruction and highlighted the resilience of Californians and the overwhelming support from people across the globe.

“The family’s doing good,” Snoop Dogg began, acknowledging his immediate circle’s safety. However, his tone shifted as he revealed, “Just a couple of intermediate people that I do know, that I consider family, that lost everything.”

The personal connection to the crisis underscored the widespread devastation that has left countless individuals struggling to rebuild their lives.

Snoop Dogg then described his response to the tragedy, emphasizing the importance of stepping up in times of need.

“We come and we support and we pull our troops together,” he explained. “We make sure that we represent and we give them everything that they need.”

When asked if outsiders might struggle to grasp the magnitude of the disaster, Snoop Dogg reflected on how tragedies are often localized but universally felt.

“The world sees its own tragedy,” he noted. “If you think about New Orleans, they see their tragedy. You think about certain parts of the world that get tornadoes and things of that nature, which takes the whole city away. It’s just California, this is like our first time dealing with it.”

Despite the unprecedented nature of this crisis, Snoop praised the unity displayed by Californians and the global community.

“The way that California’s coming together, the way that the world is helping us, that’s the important thing,” he said. “People are coming together, and they’re not looking at differences. They’re just looking at trying to make a difference.”

Snoop’s gratitude for the international support was evident as he recounted the outreach he’s received. “

I’ve been getting support from people all over the world,” he shared. “Actually, I got a call from a bank that wants to help out, that wants to just contribute money to people that lost their homes.”

The influx of aid, he pointed out, extends beyond the entertainment industry, reflecting the humanity of individuals from all walks of life: “Not just rappers and not just people from the entertainment world, but people in life that just look at, how can I help?”

In typical Snoop fashion, the conversation ended on a lighter note when Kimmel joked about the possibility of people receiving clothes from Snoop Dogg’s personal collection as part of his donations. Laughing, Snoop quipped, “Well, I tell you, he going to be the sharpest on the job.”

As the scale of the devastation continues to be uncovered, officials are also still extremely busy actively fighting fire threats daily. In a new statement from Gov. Gavin Newsom on Twitter, firefighter managed to put out 11 new fires that broke out overnight on January 13, including the Auto Fire in Ventura County.

Watch the clip in the from the interview in the post above and tune into the full segment in the YouTube video below, where a fundraiser to support wildfire relief efforts is attached.