Snoop Dogg Explains His Executive Gig At Def Jam Records As Strategic Consultant

Snoop Dogg is joining the executive team one of the most storied record labels in history – Def Jam.

In a move that is a dream come true for any old-school rapper, Snoop Dogg is about to bring his West Coast swag to the iconic Def Jam records.

The “Gin and Juice” rapper will join the label that gave the world LL Cool J, Method Man, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Rihanna, Ja Rule, and the late DMX as an executive creative and strategic consultant.







In a statement released on Monday, June 7, Def Jam announced Snoop will serve as Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant. The new role “will allow (Snoop) to strategically work across the label’s executive team and artist roster.”

Snoop Dogg will report to the Universal Music Group’s CEO and Chairman Lucian Grainge and Def Jam‘s interim chairman and CEO, Jeffrey Harleston.

Harleston seems to be over the moon with the new addition to his team. After all, the 49-year-old has sold one million records for every year of his illustrious 30-year career.

“I have had the pleasure knowing and working with Snoop Dogg for more than 20 years. Not only does Snoop understand what it takes to be a successful artist, he is one of the most creative, strategic, and entrepreneurial people I know,” Harleston said. “Snoop has a genuine passion for the label and the culture, and we are all excited to have Snoop join the Def Jam Family.”

Some people might not see the connection between the West Coast Hip-Hop titan and this East Coast staple, launched by Russell Simmons and Rick Rubin in 1983.

Back in 1992, the record company launched Def Jam West/ RAL. Only around for four short years, the imprint was dedicated to Gangsta Rap music and gave us the likes of Detroit-born female MC Bo$$, South Central Cartel, Mel-Low, Domino, and Snoop’s former partner from his 213 crew, Warren G.