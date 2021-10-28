Snoop Dogg Explains His Love For Eminem After Brief Dust-Up

Snoop Dogg has revealed his very brief beef with Eminem has been squashed after a public fall out last year!

Snoop Dogg and Eminem were able to put their feud behind them because they “really love and truly respect each other.”

The pair hit the headlines when they exchanged public blows last year, with Snoop kicking things off during an interview on the Breakfast Club radio show, admitting he wouldn’t include Eminem in his list of the world’s top 10 rappers of all time.

Eminem hit back in his song “Zeus” and later admitted in a chat on his radio station Shade 45 that Snoop had caught him “off guard” with his dig.

However, several months ago, Snoop decided to put an end to the beef once and for all as he called Eminem to apologize.

“You got to understand we really love each other,” Snoop told the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “So we don’t want the public to put a spin on something that’s not even that serious… And we truly respect each other. So we wanted to get an understanding behind closed doors… We’re brothers, man. You know, my (real) brother hurt my feelings a lot of times — I wanted to join a gang and he wouldn’t let me!… You learn to understand and respect each other as brothers, as family members, and you respect each other’s opinions. And as long there was no disrespect directly or ill will, then it can all be forgiven and it can all be moving on.”

The pair have now teamed up on a new track on the upcoming album from Snoop’s Mt. Westmore supergroup, which also includes Ice Cube and E-40.

“You want somebody to come to the playing field, putting up points, to where you got to rethink your s**t and say, ‘Well, damn, this is what he thinks of me. That’s why he’s going so hard, because he knows that I’m going to match him on the same level’,” Snoop added. “And that’s what it is when you make records with people that you love and family. It’s competitive, but it’s competitive for the right reasons to bring the best out of each other.”