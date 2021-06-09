Snoop Dogg Explains Why He Made His Wife Shante His Official Manager

Rap star Snoop Dogg has entrusted the management of his career to someone he can absolutely trust – his wife Shante Broadus!

Snoop Dogg must have read or heard American writer Mark Twain’s quote, “Behind every successful man, there is a woman,” because the West Coast rap-icon has just appointed his wife Shante Broadus as his official manager.

Shante’s company Boss Lady Entertainment (BLE) will assume the responsibility of management for all of Snoop’s businesses. This role won’t be new to her.

Back in the day, during the early years that defined her husband’s career, it was “The Boss Lady” who was steering the ship.

“Shante has been guiding my career behind the scenes from day one,” says Snoop. “She has always been my final gut check with all my decisions, and I wouldn’t be where I am today without her. I am grateful to have her as my official manager, helping to build the Snoop Dogg empire together.”

She will oversee Snoop’s partnership deals in various industries like cannabis, spirits, gaming, music, brand partnerships, touring, licensing, and TV/film space.

She will be running the media arm of their empire, diGGital doGG (which includes mobile apps, video games, and a proprietary animation pipeline).

“The industry at large is seeing a major shift in more representation of Black women in key executive roles,” Shante said in a statement. “I am excited to enter this official position, helping to further expand Snoop’s wide-ranging empire.

“I have been by Snoop’s side for over two so together with the rest of the team, our goal is to strengthen Snoop’s legacy as a brand with the loyalty and trust of our guidance that has made Snoop who he is today,” she continued.

The proof is in the pudding.

Her most recent projects included managing Snoop’s role in the Mount Westmore album supergroup featuring Ice Cube, E40, and Too Short.

She worked on the Snoopermarket, Snoop Dogg’s Triller Fight partnerships, the Snoop Youth Football League, and Snoop’s highly anticipated summer tour.

For her own business, she has been rocking the operations for The Compound (a Los Angeles music recording, production, and events space), the ADIDAS Rookie Symposium and her liquor brand, Boss Lady Spirits (which put out “Indoggo Gin” last year).

Shante also produced the 2012 Snoop documentary, “Reincarnated,” and other films.

Shante will also soon be releasing her first book, “Paid the Cost to be the Boss Lady,” which will be a guide and memoir chronicling her life.

Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante are about to kill the game … again.