Snoop Dogg Gets Christmas Surprise – He Is Going To Be Grandfather For 7th Time

Cori Broadus, daughter of Snoop Dogg, announces she is expecting a baby girl while navigating a high-risk pregnancy with positivity.

Cori Broadus, the only daughter of legendary rapper Snoop Dogg, has revealed she is expecting her first child with fiancé Wayne Duece.

Broadus shared that the discovery came as a surprise but was filled with joy and gratitude.

“I found out October 28,” the 25-year-old said in an interview published Monday. “This baby is so unplanned, but we are so blessed.”

Broadus, who is Snoop Dogg’s youngest child with wife Shante Broadus, announced that her baby will be a girl.

Reflecting on the new chapter ahead, she expressed excitement about embracing motherhood.

“I’m just excited to love on my baby girl and make her feel like she’s the prettiest in the world,” she said. “Growing up, I wasn’t the most confident and never felt like I fit in, so just to instill all the beautiful things in her head at a young age. And I’m having a mini-me. Wayne said he’s excited to have someone that looks like me.”

Though the couple is ecstatic, Broadus noted that her pregnancy has been classified as high-risk due to her preexisting health conditions, including lupus, an autoimmune disease she has been battling for years.

She assured fans and loved ones that things were progressing well.

“Doctors were very concerned for me and the baby, but God has his hands on me, and me and the baby are doing perfectly fine,” she said.

According to Broadus, her parents couldn’t be happier about the news.

“My mom and dad were so excited, their baby girl is having a baby,” she shared.

This baby will be the seventh grandchild for Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus, who have previously spoken about the joy of grandparenting.

Broadus and Duece had initially planned to tie the knot earlier this year; however, their wedding was postponed after Duece suffered a stroke in January.

This challenging period in their lives was captured in the docuseries “Snoop’s Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne’s Story,” which delves into their relationship and upcoming union.