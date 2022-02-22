Snoop Dogg, Gets Into High Fashion With Miley Cyrus And Gucci

Snoop Dogg and Miley Cyrus are starring in a brand new campaign created by Gucci called “Love Parade.” Read more and take a look!

Snoop Dogg and Miley Cyrus have been tapped to front Gucci’s new Love Parade campaign.

Promoting creative director Alessandro Michele’s latest collection for the Italian luxury fashion houses, which was unveiled during a star-studded presentation staged on Hollywood Boulevard last November, the footage was captured by photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

The clip begins with the celebrities dancing and eating at a boisterous banquet within a Los Angeles restaurant, with The Velvet Underground’s “Venus in Furs” serving as the soundtrack.

Snoop is seen sitting at a table and posing in a mint green satin suit, accessorized with a white shirt and burgundy velvet neck bow. The rapper complemented the look with black glasses and a matching cowboy hat.

Elsewhere, Miley crowd surfs in a black lace bra with Gucci monogram, tights, and a white faux fur skirt, while Jared Leto is seen pouring sugar into his mouth while wearing a retro-style pale pink suit and white ruffled shirt.

In addition, the commercial features appearances from Beanie Feldstein, Deng Lun, Jungjae Lee, and Liu Wen.

Reflecting on the eclectic concept, Michele explained that he was inspired by the mythologies of Ancient Greece and Hollywood cinema.

“I thought about how my mother raised me as a devout worshipper of beauty. About the gift of dreaming, which I cannot go without. About the aura of cinema, which generates mythologies,” he commented. “The stars celebrate the ritual of the banquet, giving themselves to a liberating symposium that slides into the Dionysiac ritual of dancing.”