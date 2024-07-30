Snoop Dogg Gets Swimming Lesson From Michael Phelps In Hilarious 2024 Olympics Video 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg tapped 23-time Olympic champion Michael Phelps to help him achieve a “lifetime goal” at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Snoop Dogg couldn’t have picked a better swimming instructor than Michael Phelps to improve his skills in the pool.

The West Coast rap icon joined forces with the 23-time Olympic champion to achieve a “lifetime goal” while on hosting duties at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. In a segment aired on NBC Sports, Snoop Dogg tells Michael Phelps he’s got the perfect physique for the sport.

“You just described me!” Snoop replied when Phelps described the elements needed for a fast stroke. “Wingspan, lung power — I definitely have great lung power — and I do have a swimmer’s body,” he added while standing next to the champ. “Our bodies are similar Mike; we could be twins.”

Snoop Dogg was too cool for swimming goggles, turning down Phelps’ offer with a resounding “Hell no,” before showing off his freestyle stroke.

“Swimming’s tough, huh?” Phelps said as Snoop agreed. The duo tried synchronized swimming, with the Death Row Records boss telling Phelps, “You make this look too easy.” Snoop said he was “in gold Medal condition” before jokingly asking for some oxygen.

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg added his unique commentary while sharing highlights from his first week as NBC Olympics special correspondent. “As you can see, it don’t stop ‘til the casket drop,” Snoop said, reacting to a thrilling badminton rally between the U.S. and China.

In addition to hosting, Snoop Dogg proudly carried the Olympic Flame on its final leg through Paris.