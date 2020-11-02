One Of Snoop Dogg’s Biggest Hits Has Become An Anthem For The Democratic National Committee

(AllHipHop News)
There is one West Coast legend who clearly wants President Donald Trump to lose in this upcoming election and that is Snoop Dogg.
Out of this stirring disdain for 45, the “Gin and Juice” rapper has pledged to vote for the very first time in his life in this election, is encouraging other fans, and even licensed one of his hit songs to the Democratic National Convention to help with voter turnout.
According to AdAge, the DNC will be using his hit song “Drop It Like Its Hot,” a 2004 joint produced by Pharrell Williams, in a one-minute PSA that is purposed to encourage people to “drop” their ballots in official ballot drop boxes.
“With the challenges happening with the USPS and mail delivery services being slower than ever before, the song embodies the sense of urgency that we should all have right now to vote early,” said Ryan Ford, executive-VP and chief creative officer at the Cashmere Agency that produced the spot. “[Snoop Dogg] has the influence and reach to ensure that young people, especially young people of color will play an active role in this election.”
The Doggfather is also working with the agency on a voter registration drive campaign called #VoteWithSnoop. This social media campaign will continue from now until election day in partnership with Rock the Vote and 1Vote Closer.
Another way he is encouraging people to vote is by appearing on posters set up by Obey that are spread out all throughout Los Angeles, saying, “I’m voting because I want to end police brutality.” The posters have QR codes on them that allow viewers to register to vote.
Snoop Dogg told Big Boi in June, “I ain’t never voted a day in my life, but this year I think I’m going to get out and vote because I can’t stand to see this punk in office one more year.”