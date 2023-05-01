Snoop Dogg Hits The Ice With Bid To Purchase NHL Team

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg teamed up with entrepreneur Neko Sparks and other investors to try to buy the NHL’s Ottawa Senators.

Snoop Dogg emerged as a potential buyer for the Ottawa Senators on Monday (May 1).

The Hip-Hop legend confirmed his interest in purchasing the NHL team on Instagram. Snoop Dogg joined an ownership group led by Los Angeles-based entrepreneur Neko Sparks, who is trying to acquire the hockey franchise.

“Amazing what @neko_sparks is trying to do in Ottawa & I’m looking forward to being apart of that ownership team,” Snoop Dogg wrote. “I WANNA BRING HOCKEY TO OUR COMMUNITY.”

Snoop Dogg commented on the bid after The Athletic reported his involvement in Sparks’ ownership group. The rapper was one of more than a dozen investors aligning with Sparks to buy the Senators.

“He’s passionately involved,” a source told The Athletic. “He’s coming up with ideas. And he’s legitimately excited. He wants this team.”

The Senators are expected to sell for more than $1 billion. If Sparks’ group purchases the team, he would be the NHL’s first Black owner.

Last year, Snoop Dogg made a splash when he bought Death Row Records. He expanded the Death Row brand with cannabis, wine and other ventures after acquiring his former label.

The Doggfather removed the Death Row catalog from streaming services in 2022. The music returned to digital platforms in 2023.