Snoop Dogg Invites Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Delicious Thanksgiving Dinner

Snoop Dogg has invited the famous royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to have Thanksgiving with him this year!

Despite being a prince, Harry’s life has gotten more exciting after he married Meghan Markle.

Sure, he might miss being the ruler of all of Great Britain and having crumpets with Queen Elizabeth, but wouldn’t you change all of that to have Thanksgiving Dinner with Snoop Dogg?

That’s actually royally cool.

According to the tabloid Mirror, the King of the West Coast Snoop Dogg has invited the former Duke of Sussex and his lovely wife to celebrate the American holiday at his compound.

Snoop is alleged to have told Hazza, a mutual friend between the two parties, “I said Prince Harry had big balls when he didn’t invite Trump to his wedding. And now, for real, I say he’s got an even bigger set of balls.”

This statement is in reference to him leaving the royal family to have a life out of the spotlight, where he can emotionally and psychologically support his Black wife and children.

The two have alleged that his family and the British media have been displayed racist behavior toward them over the years.

“Him and Meghan are living their lives like they want and that can’t be an easy thing with the whole world judging them,” it is said that Snoop marveled.

“They got to live life their way – they get a lot of respect from me for that,” the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” chart-topper shared. “If they want to come over for Thanksgiving dinner they are in for something special. They can come over to Snoop’s crib.”

It is said that Snoop has a few tricks up his sleeve in the kitchen.

He was taught to cook by celebrity chef and tv star, Gordon Ramsay and exchanges tips with Martha Stewart, with who he had a cooking show on VH1 with.

Let’s hope the dinner is more traditional than the meals he made on “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge.”