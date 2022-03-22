Call of Duty is adding Snoop Dogg as a playable character in three of its video games after previously featuring him in a voiceover pack.

The popular video game franchise announced it’s adding Snoop Dogg to three of its games in April. The Death Row Records owner will be a playable character in Call of Duty: Mobile, Vanguard and Warzone.

“The D O Double G is back in Call of Duty and this time I’m in the freakin’ game!” the legendary rapper said in a press statement. “Excited to be working with the COD team to bring some fly features for you all to enjoy. It’s dope….. y’all can play as me and get these sick items that have Snoop written all over them.”

Snoop Dogg previously appeared in the Call of Duty video games by lending his voice to the franchise. He collaborated with the first-person shooter’s creators on a voiceover pack offered as downloadable content for Call of Duty: Ghosts.

Call of Duty gamers will get their first chance to play as Snoop Dogg in Season 3 of Call of Duty: Mobile. A “Lucky Draw” featuring the Snoop Dogg Operator character in a 24K gold embroidered outfit launches on April 1.

A Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle will be offered in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone on April 19. The bundle includes special items, three of which are Vanguard exclusives.

