Snoop Dogg Jumps Into NFT Metaverse With ‘The Sandbox’

Snoop Dogg has partnered with the Ethereum-based metaverse game ‘The Sandbox’ as his NFT exploits continue to expand.

Snoop Dogg is all in on non-fungible tokens a.k.a. NFTs.

On the heels of revealing he was behind the popular NFT Twitter account @CozomoMedici, Snoop Dogg has partnered with The Sandbox to continue his NFT exploits. The Hip-Hop legend will create a virtual mansion in the Ethereum-based metaverse game and launch an NFT collection for players.

“I’m always on the lookout for new ways of connecting with fans and what we’ve created in The Sandbox is the future of virtual hangouts, NFT drops and exclusive concerts,” Snoop Dogg said in a press release. “We’ll have a fresh set of Dogg style NFTs that players can integrate into the game experiences to take this online experience to the next level for sure.”

Essentially, The Sandbox is a Minecraft-style game involving cryptocurrency. On September 30, the game will host a sale for users to purchase land near Snoop Dogg’s property and become his neighbors in the virtual universe.

“The idea of having Hip-Hop legend Snoop Dogg as your next-door neighbor in The Sandbox metaverse is mind-blowing – and being able to have a unique Snoop NFT as your in-game avatar is even cooler,” The Sandbox’s COO and co-founder Sebastien Borget said. “By entering the next generation of entertainment where fans, creators, and players can connect and play-to-earn in a gaming virtual world, the Doggfather continues to be a pioneer. I can’t wait to attend the first Snoop Dogg live concert in the metaverse alongside our players!”

Snoop Dogg’s NFT collection will offer player avatars and the limited edition “Private Party Pass.” The pass includes VIP access to concerts, events, Q&As and NFT drops.

“We are building the future of entertainment where everyone will enjoy creating and sharing their very own virtual experiences,” The Sandbox’s CEO and other co-founder Arthur Madrid said. “The Sandbox is bringing iconic culture with Snoop Dogg and enhancing it through innovation with NFTs and virtual experiences. Snoop’s LAND is decentralized; 100% owned by him to develop through his creative genius. I can’t wait to join his first private party in The Sandbox!”

To join Snoop in the virtual world of The Sandbox, sign up here.