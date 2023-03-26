Snoop Dogg Ready To Rock Westminster Abbey At King Charles lll’s Coronation Ceremony

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rap star Snoop Dogg revealed he is down to perform at King Charles IIII’s coronation ceremony!

Snoop Dogg has expressed his interest in performing at King Charles III’s coronation.

While speaking to The Sun in an interview, the “Gin and Juice” rapper revealed he wanted to play at the coronation ceremony for King Charles III, scheduled for May 6th this year at Westminster Abbey.

“I’m down to perform at the coronation,” Snoop told the outlet. “Make it happen.”

Stars including Sir Elton John, Adele, and Harry Styles have previously declined the gig, according to reports.

Snoop last expressed his love for the late Queen Elizabeth II in a 2015 Guardian interview, recalling her support for his 1994 U.K. tour when he faced murder charges that he was later acquitted for.

Due to the charges, public sentiment in England had turned against him.

“When they tried to kick me out of England, the Queen made a comment that her grandbabies loved Snoop Doggy Dogg, and he had done no wrong in Britain, so she gave me permission to be here,” the rapper recounted. “Those grandbabies grew up to be Prince William and Harry, so I had influence on them, and they had influence on their grandmother, which enabled me to get into this beautiful country. They love my music, and it is what it is.”