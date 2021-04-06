Snoop Dogg Links With Mark Cuban To Offer Up Millions For New NFT Pitch Show

(AllHipHop News)
Ashton Kutcher and Snoop Dogg are joining forces with music manager Guy Oseary to offer up $1 million in investments for a new virtual non-fungible token (NFT) competition.
Together with “Shark Tank” mogul Mark Cuban, the group will listen to live virtual pitches of innovative business ideas in an effort to diversify the rapidly-growing digital asset industry.
“NFTs: The Pitch” will also feature known heavyweights in the NFT and cryptocurrency field on the judging panel, with applications open until April 12th, ahead of the competition’s launch on April 21st.
In a statement, Oseary, who co-founded venture capital fund Sound Ventures with Kutcher, says: “Throughout my career, I’ve researched, invested in, and even personally incubated innovative ways to help artists reach their full potential.
“NFTs are a groundbreaking chapter for talent to continually protect and monetize their IP (intellectual property) via smart contracts, and have applications that touch all categories.”
For more information and to apply, visit: https://www.soundventures.com/nft