Snoop Dogg, MGK Onboard For TV Benefit For The NAACP

Snoop Dogg, Bon Jovi, and Maren Morris are among the stars set to headline an ambitious new three-venue TV benefit.
“Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music to Make Change” will be broadcast from three fabled venues across America – The Troubadour in Los Angeles, New York City’s Apollo Theater, and the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Tennessee – with a host of stars performing at each.
Gary Clark Jr. and Ziggy Marley will join Andra Day and Snoop Dogg in Los Angeles, while Jon Batiste and Machine Gun Kelly are set to the play the Apollo and the Bluebird Cafe will host Morris, Sheryl Crow, Yola, and the Highwomen.
Bon Jovi will also appear from an as-yet-unknown location.
Kevin Bacon and Eve will host the TV special, which will raise money for the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) Legal Defense and Educational Fund and WhyHunger. The Play On Fund was created by Bacon’s organization, SixDegrees.
“2020 has been an immensely challenging year and many have turned to music as a great source of comfort, hope and strength,” Bacon said in a statement. “I am so thrilled to be teaming up my philanthropic organization SixDegrees with the respected producers and artists who have signed on for this remarkable night of music to help amplify these important issues and bring some much-needed joy through music.”
The event will air on December 5th on CBS.