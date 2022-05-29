Snoop Dogg Explains Why He Turned Down $2 Million From Michael Jordan

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg revealed he turned down a fortune when he was asked to DJ for NBA great Michael Jordan! Read more!

Snoop Dogg once rejected $2 million to DJ at a party for Michael Jordan.

During the latest episode of the “Impaulsive with Logan Paul” podcast, the rapper revealed he turned down the offer to play at one of the basketball legend’s gigs as he didn’t feel it was the right setting to meet one of his personal heroes for the first time.

“One of the craziest deals I turned down was $2 million to DJ for a Michael Jordan event, and I turned it down. And I’ve never met Michael Jordan, and I wanna meet him. ‘Cause I was doing some other st, I had st to do and I had way more customers before I get to you,” he explained.

“Nah, but I never met Michael Jordan, and I wanna meet him, and I wanna meet him on a different – I don’t wanna meet him on no DJing. I wanna meet him as a fan, as a boss.”

Snoop went on to describe how he hopes Jordan reaches out after the interview airs and noted that he has followed his career from the beginning.

“It’s like, ‘Mike, I’ve loved you since North Carolina, I’m a big fan of yours, I love what you do, you one of the greatest to ever do it. Give me a couple of secrets on how you did this. Can I get a picture with you? You wanna smoke a (marijuana) blunt? Hey man, it’s been real,'” the 50-year-old smiled.