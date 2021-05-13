Snoop Dogg Urges The NFL To Let Him Play Next Year’s Super Bowl Half-Time Show

Snoop Dogg is aiming to provide the entertainment for the Super Bowl in 2022 and he makes a damn strong argument.

In 2020 were you locked into a “pandemic” or a “plandemic?”

If you ask Snoop Dogg, he will tell anyone who will listen that he has not only been planning during the COVID-19 pandemic but has been busting business moves.

In addition to his mega Triller deal that has been breaking all kinds of records, Snoop has a guest spot as a Mega-Mentor on The Voice Season 20.

Snoop also has a new commercial deal with BIC for their new EZ Reach Lighter with Martha Stewart, and he is working on the Mount Westmore project, while, figuring out how to celebrate his 30th anniversary of his debut on the “Deep Cover” song.

The West coast legend is producing new music compilations efforts in different genres such as the blues, jazz, and R&B, and he recently released his 18th career solo album, From Tha Streets to Tha Suites.

You thought that was it? Nah, bruh.

Snoop also wants to end this season by making history at next year’s Super Bowl in Inglewood, California.

“Hopefully the NFL will be smart and make the right decision. It’s in Inglewood, Calif., and it will make the most sense in the world,” Snoop told Yahoo in a recent interview. “I’m available, Dre’s available, Eminem’s available, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent — whoever Dr. Dre wants to pull out of his hat to make this thing a professional event and make it big and the biggest effort they can have. It’s just a matter of the NFL pulling the trigger. I wouldn’t just walk out. I would definitely do something that would be mind-blowing, you know what I’m saying? People will be talking about it for the next 30 years. I’m open to anything that’s dope, unique, edgy, and cunning. This will be cutting-edge, just for my people.”

