West Coast legend Snoop Dogg continues to ask his fans to help him with the power of prayer as his mother recovers from an unknown illness!

Prayers are extended to West Coast icon, Snoop Dogg and his family.

The mother of the former Death Row artist is currently hospitalized after taking ill in May.

Snoop posted on his social media, “Happy Sunday me and my brothers went to c mama today and she opened up her eyes to c us and let us know she still fighting. God is good💕🙏🏾 thanks for all the prayers 1 day at a time”

Some of his celebrity friends like Dr. Dre, Busta Rhymes, Melba Moore, Tamika Mallory and Affion Crockett sent their love and prayers.

Her name is Ms. Beverly Tate, 70, a McComb, Mississippi native who raised her son, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., as a solo parent for much of his childhood after his biological father left the family three months after he was born.

She named her rap legend son after his stepfather, Calvin Cordozar Broadus Sr. and brought him up in church.

Like her son, Tate is an artist — said to have been a beautiful singer.

There is not much known about her illness, but on May 4th he posted her picture on Instagram with the caption, ““I need all my prayer warriors for momma right now please and thank you.”

Many fans have taken to Twitter to express their support.

“Strength & health to Normani’s mom and Snoop Dogg’s as well. Illness affects us all rich or poor especially black women. Start speaking out that healthcare is a human right. Learn about black mortality death rates.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/cancersurvivor?src=hashtag_click> #M4M4ALL

https://twitter.com/K83627189/status/1419729471427518464?s=20 <>

@SnoopDogg prayers to yo moms cuz don’t know you at all but we’ll all know pain in some way or another and to see yo moms out in the re like that real love goes out to her and all your loved one cuzzo”

@SnoopDogg prayers to yo moms cuz don’t know you at all but we’ll all know pain in some way or another and to see yo moms out in the re like that real love goes out to her and all your loved one cuzzo — MACMAN500 (@100rackplusboi) July 26, 2021

“@SnoopDogg we all praying for you and moms unc, much love from

Chicago”