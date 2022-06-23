Snoop Dogg Reacts To Impersonator At NFT Event

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Will the real D.O. Double G please stand up?

The NFT.NYC conference took place in New York City’s Marriott Marquis from June 20 to June 23. The biggest talking point from the event revolved around someone pretending to be Hip Hop icon, Snoop Dogg.

NBC News reporter Kevin Collier covered the 4th annual NFT industry event. According to the outlet, a bodyguard accompanied someone resembling Snoop Dogg at NFT.NYC.

“I’m at the NFT.NYC conference again in Times Square, and Snoop walked by, flanked by security. I grabbed his handler, said I’m a reporter, would love a few minutes. The guy said actually that’s an impersonator, legally can’t say it’s him, they hired him to drum up excitement,” tweeted Kevin Collier.

Apparently, an NFT company brought the Snoop Dogg impersonator to the convention. The fake Doggfather also reportedly wore an official conference badge that read “Doop Snogg.”

The real Snoop Dogg became aware of the man who pretended to be him at the so-called “Super Bowl of NFTs.” He hopped on social media to react to the online conversation about the poser showing up in New York City.

Snoop Dogg quote-tweeted Kevin Collier’s Twitter post about the phony Snoop at NFT.NYC. The “What’s My Name?” hitmaker only wrote two words in response to the story, “Doop Snogg.” Last year, the West Coast representative claimed to be the popular NFT Twitter account @CozomoMedici (260,000 followers).