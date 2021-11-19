Snoop Dogg Releases Star-Studded ‘Algorithm’ Compilation Album

Hip Hop icon Snoop Dogg is back with a brand new project. The West Coaster tapped several Def Jam Recordings roster members for Snoop Dogg Presents: Algorithm.

The executive creative consultant for Def Jam drafted big names such as Redman, Method Man, Usher, Fabolous, Dave East, Ice Cube, E-40, Too Short, Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher, and Busta Rhymes for the album.

“There’s so much talent on this record,” says Snoop. “So many styles of music, it breaks the algorithm. Right now, the algorithm is telling us you have to rap this way, you have to sound this way, but they’re not telling you how it’s supposed to feel. My algorithm is going to give you a feeling, not a sound.”

ALGORITHM out now pic.twitter.com/YJe9QeW1jx — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) November 19, 2021

Previously, Snoop Dogg released the Algorithm singles “Big Subwoofer” featuring Mount Westmore (Snoop, Ice Cube, E-40 & Too Short), “Murder Music” featuring Busta Rhymes, Jadakiss, & Benny The Butcher, and “Like My Weed” featuring Jane Handcock.

“My main focus on Def Jam Records is to help the artists and give them love and wisdom, guidance and understanding, teach them some tricks that I learned in the game – to diversify their portfolios,” said Snoop Dogg in an announcement video for his new position at the label.

An official video of “Go To War” with BLXST arrived on YouTube on the same day as Snoop Dogg Presents: Algorithm. The Blaxploitation-themed visuals are presented as a “Boss Lady Entertainment Film.