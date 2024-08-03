Snoop Dogg Reminisces About His Unique Bond With Queen Elizabeth II

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg reminisces about his special bond with Queen Elizabeth II and her unexpected support during a difficult time in his life.

Snoop Dogg’s friendship with Queen Elizabeth II emerged as an endearing highlight when the Hip-Hop icon shared his thoughts on the bond during a candid interview with Capitol FM in London.

The rapper, who fondly referred to the late monarch as “my girl,” revealed his deep respect for her and their historic connection.

During the interview, Snoop Dogg, 52, humored the host by discussing his plans for the United Kingdom and suggesting a casual visit to Buckingham Palace.

“I’ll go by the palace, see if they let me in,” Snoop Dogg quipped.

The conversation took a heartfelt turn when interviewer Jordan North mentioned the incoming king, saying, “Well, I’ve heard the future king, William, is a huge Snoop fan.” The rapper responded with a reflective nod to the late Queen’s affinity.

“Well, the Queen was a fan too. Rest in peace to the Queen, that was my girl. You know what I’m saying?” Snoop Dogg added, emphasizing his admiration and sorrow over her passing.

To their knowledge, a spokesperson for King Charles noted that Snoop had yet to officially visit the royal residence.

However, the rapper’s words reminded fans of a story from 2015, when he recounted an episode in which the Queen came to his defense.

Back in 1994, during a tumultuous period as Snoop faced first and second-degree murder charges—of which he was eventually acquitted—there was a public outcry to ban him from the UK.

“Guess who came to my defense? Just take a guess,” Snoop reminisced during his earlier interview. “The Queen. The Queen said, ‘This man has done nothing in our country. He can come.’ The Queen… bow down… When the Queen speaks, bow down. That’s Harry and William’s grandmother, you dig?”