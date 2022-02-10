Snoop Dogg Reportedly Sued For 2013 Sexual Assault

Snoop Dogg and Bishop Don Juan have been accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a woman after one of Snoop’s California shows in 2013.

Snoop Dogg has just become the new owner of Death Row Records and will be performing at the legendary Super Bowl Halftime Show this weekend. However, he may be facing some legal issues as he has been hit with a sexual assault lawsuit.

TMZ report an unnamed woman is suing Snoop Dogg and his longtime associate Bishop Don Juan for sexual assault. The alleged assault occurred back in 2013 when the woman, a model and dancer, claims she attended one of Snoop’s shows in Anaheim, California. She states that Don Juan gave her a ride home following the show. She fell asleep in the car, and when she woke up, they were not at her home, but Don Juan’s.

The lawsuit says, “Plaintiff was exhausted and fell asleep at [Bishop’s] home.” She claims she awoke at 4 a.m to Bishop Don Juan forcing her to perform oral sex on him. The legal documents state Bishop “removed his penis from his pants and forced his penis in Plaintiff’s face,” and “repeatedly shoved his penis into Plaintiff’s mouth.” According to TMZ, the woman states in the suit, Bishop “discriminated against and harassed Plaintiff because of Plaintiff’s sex and gender.”

The woman says Bishop then gave her a dress to wear to Snoop Dogg’s studio. She claims he told her, “I want to see if he will make you the weather girl” on a TV show. While at the studio, she says she had a stomach ache and went to use the bathroom. However, Snoop walked in while she was using the toilet where she claims he forced her to perform oral sex on him.

She also claims Snoop would not hire her because she “refused to willingly and enthusiastically give oral sex.”

Snoop Dogg Says “Gold Digger Season Is Here”

Meanwhile, Snoop posted a cryptic message on his Instagram Wednesday (Feb. 9). “Gold digger season is here,” he wrote. “Be careful Nefews keep ya guards up. And. Keep ya circle small.”

TMZ said a rep for Snoop Dogg accused the woman of looking for a payday. A source told TMZ that the woman demanded nearly $10 million, but her request was rejected. Now, both Snoop Dogg and Bishop Don Juan are being sued for unspecified damages.