Snoop Dogg Reunites With Tha Dogg Pound For First Death Row Project In Nearly 30 Years

Snoop Dogg and Tha Dogg Pound have returned by making their entrance into the Web3 world.

Snoop Dogg, Daz Dillinger and Kurupt have cemented their comeback as The Dogg Pound.

On Tuesday (May 21), iconic Hip-Hop outfit premiered two new songs in collaboration with Gala Music and Death Row Records. The tracks, “Finesse” and “Baggin U Up,” features Snoop Dogg and October London, and are available exclusively on the Gala Music platform.

The release marks a significant moment in Tha Dogg Pound’s career, considering it’s their first collaboration with Snoop Dogg since their 2005 reunion and their first release on Death Row Records since their 1995 debut album Dogg Food.

In April, Daz Dillinger and Kurupt joined forces and dropped their single “Smoke Up” with Snoop Dogg to initiate the rollout of their upcoming album, W.A.W.G. (We All We Got). Much like “Finesse” and “Bangin U Up,” the album set to release on Gala Music, in addition to other major streaming platforms, on May 31.

Prior to Tha Dogg Pound’s latest release, Snoop Dogg first worked with Gala Music in 2022 during SuperBowl LIV, which was hosted in Los Angeles, in order to integrate a Web3 experience with a unique and immersive entertainment experience.

What resulted was their collaboration with Death Row Records, which manifested in the release of Snoop’s album, Bacc on Death Row (B.O.D.R.) on Gala’s platform. In addition to the release of the album, B.O.D.R. was also issued in the form of 25,000 exclusive NFT stash boxes.

Watch the music video for Tha Dogg Pound’s newly released visual single, “My Favorite Color Blue,” below.