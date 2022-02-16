Snoop Dogg Reveals “Death Row Will Be An NFT Label”

Snoop Dogg announced his big plans for Death Row Records: “I want to be the first major [label] in the metaverse.”

Snoop Dogg made a major announcement about Death Row Records on Tuesday (Feb. 15).

The record label’s new owner revealed his plans for Death Row to become the first NFT record label. Snoop let slip the news while chopping it up with his fans on Clubhouse.

“Death Row will be an NFT label,” Snoop Dogg said. “We will be putting out artists through the metaverse. Just like we broke the industry when we was the first independent [label] to be major, I want to be the first major [label] in the metaverse.” Listen below.

Last week Snoop Dogg released his new album “B.O.D.R.” (Bacc on Death Row) in partnership with blockchain gaming company Gala Games. The album was released on Friday (Feb. 11) on all streaming platforms and on the blockchain as “Stash Box” NFTs on the Gala Music Store.

Every Snoop Stash Box will have one of the seventeen tracks in NFT form.

If anyone is able to collect all the 17 tracks from multiple Stash Boxes they’ll be eligible for exciting benefits.

“If anything is constant, it’s that the music industry will always be changing,” Snoop said in a statement. “Blockchain tech has the power to change everything again and tip the table in favor of the artists and the fans, and we’re going to be right at the front of the pack with this Gala Music deal.”

Snoop Dogg Could Make $125 Million in “B.O.D.R. NFT’s

The Gala Music version of the album comes in at $5,000. Reports suggest Snoop Dogg has made over $40 million in “Stash Box” NFTs in the days since “B.O.D.R.” was released. If all 25,000 sell out before the sale ends on Thursday (Feb. 18) at midnight, the West Coast legend’s NFT’s will have generated a cool $125 million.

Days before the album was released, Snoop Dogg took his music career full circle with the acquisition of Death Row Records.

“I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value,” Snoop Dogg said in a press release. “It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members.”