Snoop Dogg Reveals He Called Kendrick Lamar To Apologize For Posting Drake Diss

Read about Snoop Dogg’s conversation with Kendrick Lamar after his mention in the “GNX” album track.

Lil Wayne isn’t the only rap veteran to come into the lyrical crosshairs of Kendrick Lamar. Like his New Orleans counterpart, Snoop Dogg reached out to the former Top Dawg Entertainment artist as a result.

Snoop, fresh off the release of the Dr. Dre-produced Missionary album, recently sat down with Bootleg Kev’s podcast, where he opened up about contacting Lamar after he name-dropped him on his GNX album track “wacced out murals” over inadvertently instigating the Drake beef.

As the West Coast legend addressed the situation, he revealed that he called Lamar after realizing he had reposted Drake’s “Taylor Made Freestyle” on his personal social media, though his initial post imploring Lamar to respond suggests otherwise. Snoop explained that he supports Lamar’s remarks on the song and insists that he initially didn’t grasp the gravity of Drake’s diss track.

“That’s my nephew, man,” Snoop Dogg said. “He’s a rapper, man. He’s supposed to speak his mind and tell his truth. That’s the way he felt. You know what I’m saying? He has the right to say that. I’m his big homeboy, so I have to take what’s given to me from his perspective because he’s speaking truth. And the truth shouldn’t hurt you. It should make you better.”

He continued, “He feels that I shouldn’t have played that. Damn, I was on them edibles, my n#gga. I gotta be more careful. You right, nephew.”

"I was f##### up, My Bad" – Snoop Dogg on Kendrick Lamar calling him out on 'wacced out murals' pic.twitter.com/L49xF1Eofj — Bootleg Kev (@BootlegKev) December 17, 2024

Snoop Dogg further clarified how the situation unfolded, saying he had unknowingly collaborated on a post that featured the diss track because he was mistakenly under the impression that it was a promotion for he and Dr. Dre’s fledging spirit brand.

“What happened was, I did a collaborative post with someone…” he said. “So when I post it, I’m thinking I’m posting Gin and Juice. I don’t know what song this is. I’m not hip to everybody’s music.”

After realizing his mistake, Snoop said he wasted no time reaching out to Lamar.

“Then I get the word, ‘Nephew didn’t like what you did.’” he recalled. “‘What did I do?’ ‘You played some music’. ‘What music?’ Then I had to go look at it. I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s cuz… damn.’ So then I deleted it, called nephew, left him a message ’cause he ain’t pick up. He was working on his s#it. I left him a message. ‘I apologize. I was f#cked up, my bad’.”

When asked about Drake’s use of his voice in the controversial AI-generated “Taylor Made Freestyle,” Snoop distanced himself from the situation.

“Man, I don’t want to be in nobody’s s#it, man,” he said. “I like being on my own s#it. When it comes to beef, that’s a real parameter that I do have. I don’t get in nobody’s beef. I’m usually the one who ends the beef.”

In April, when Drake originally posted the diss, Snoop appeared to do the opposite and egged the situation on in a humorous and sarcastic post.

“They did what?” he wrote in the caption. “When? How? Are you sure? [Sigh] Y’all have a good night. Why everybody calling my phone, blowing me up? What the f#ck— what happened? What’s going on? I’m going back to bed. Good night.”

Snoop ended the conversation after sharing his brief thoughts on the legal complaints Drake has filed against Spotify and Universal Music Group regarding Lamar’s “Not Like Us” diss.

“Next question,” he said with a laugh, before concluding with a final nod to West Coast culture. “You know, we on the West, we hold court in the streets.”